DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials have announced the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Denton County.
Officials said the case involves a man in his 30s who had recently traveled. According to officials, he is not a permanent resident of Denton County but is temporarily living at a home in the town of Double Oak. He is currently self-isolated.
This is the first case reported in Denton County as other surrounding counties continue to see growing numbers: four in Tarrant County, eight in Collin County and 14 in Dallas County.
Sunday’s announcement also comes after Denton County Judge Andy Eads issued a state of local disaster declaration in an attempt to mitigate the potential spread of coronavirus. With the declaration, officials are urging businesses, schools, places of worship and other organizations to limit gatherings of 250 or more people.
This kind of declaration has already been established in Dallas and Tarrant counties, with Dallas prohibiting gatherings of 500 or more people.
“Friday’s disaster declaration was an important first step to prompt communities across the county to take actions to limit the potential for community spread within Denton County,” Judge Eads said Sunday. “This first case reported in Denton County further demonstrates the need for all of us to follow the guidance limiting gatherings of 250 or more.”
