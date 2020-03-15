DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A​s some states are telling ​restaurant owners to temporarily close down​ or adjust their hours, ​Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hasn’t ​called for this, so far. However, the coronavirus outbreak still has some people afraid ​to visit restaurants. ​

At Zoli’s Pizza in ​Fort Worth the doors are open — but customers aren’t coming through.​

“Certainly we’ve seen ​an impact due to the current health crisis,” Zoli’s NY Pizza General Manager Jason Phillips said. “I saw about probably a 50% decline ​from are typical Saturday night that we would expect. I’ve been in the service industry ​for over 20 years now and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a situation ​where it’s quite like this before.”​

Shinsei in Dallas is also taking a hit.

“We have had a lot of cancellations,” Shinsei Co-Owner Lynae Fearing said. “We just posted some things on Instagram ​and Facebook today to reassure people they’re totally safe ​here in the restaurant.”​

As the coronavirus spreads, ​many want to know — is it safe to go out and eat?

At the Perot Museum’s COVID-19 ​”Science Spotlight” panel discussion ​Sunday, Dr. John Carlo, past chairman of the Dallas County ​Medical Association Board, answered that question. ​

“My message at this time would ​be to make sure you’re being weary of your ​surroundings,” Prism Health North Texas CEO Dr. Carlo said. “For example, if you could go ​out to a restaurant and stay six feet away ​from one another… that might work. As far as food itself, there’s no evidence ​that coronavirus would be transmitted by ​food or any type of situation like that, but ​again you have to be aware of your surroundings ​at all times. I think the bigger issue ​at restaurants is making sure you’re ​avoiding crowds and washing your hands.” ​

The Texas Restaurant Association ​is now urging lawmakers to keep ​Texas restaurants open. ​Stressing their good health practices — ​and ability to offer ​drive-through, take out or curbside service. ​

“As long as we can keep everyone employed and stay open.. that’s my hope,” Fearing said.

“Just continue supporting the local ​businesses because they’re the ones who need ​your dollars the most,” Phillips said. ​

Both businesses have seen​ a spike in to-go orders this weekend. Shinsei saw three times as many orders this weekend.​ They’re hoping to get the word out to more ​people that this is an option. ​