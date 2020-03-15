DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As some states are telling restaurant owners to temporarily close down or adjust their hours, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hasn’t called for this, so far. However, the coronavirus outbreak still has some people afraid to visit restaurants.
At Zoli’s Pizza in Fort Worth the doors are open — but customers aren’t coming through.
“Certainly we’ve seen an impact due to the current health crisis,” Zoli’s NY Pizza General Manager Jason Phillips said. “I saw about probably a 50% decline from are typical Saturday night that we would expect. I’ve been in the service industry for over 20 years now and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a situation where it’s quite like this before.”
Shinsei in Dallas is also taking a hit.
“We have had a lot of cancellations,” Shinsei Co-Owner Lynae Fearing said. “We just posted some things on Instagram and Facebook today to reassure people they’re totally safe here in the restaurant.”
As the coronavirus spreads, many want to know — is it safe to go out and eat?
At the Perot Museum’s COVID-19 ”Science Spotlight” panel discussion Sunday, Dr. John Carlo, past chairman of the Dallas County Medical Association Board, answered that question.
“My message at this time would be to make sure you’re being weary of your surroundings,” Prism Health North Texas CEO Dr. Carlo said. “For example, if you could go out to a restaurant and stay six feet away from one another… that might work. As far as food itself, there’s no evidence that coronavirus would be transmitted by food or any type of situation like that, but again you have to be aware of your surroundings at all times. I think the bigger issue at restaurants is making sure you’re avoiding crowds and washing your hands.”
The Texas Restaurant Association is now urging lawmakers to keep Texas restaurants open. Stressing their good health practices — and ability to offer drive-through, take out or curbside service.
“As long as we can keep everyone employed and stay open.. that’s my hope,” Fearing said.
“Just continue supporting the local businesses because they’re the ones who need your dollars the most,” Phillips said.
Both businesses have seen a spike in to-go orders this weekend. Shinsei saw three times as many orders this weekend. They’re hoping to get the word out to more people that this is an option.