Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after suspects opened fire on a vehicle he was in on the I-30 service road in Fort Worth early Sunday morning, police said.
Police said the victim and a female driver were on their way home before 5 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up next to them near Linkcrest Drive. This was when, police said, suspects inside that other vehicle began firing shots.
According to police, the man was killed by the gunfire while the woman suffered injuries from shattered glass. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate and find any potential suspects. Police did not say if this shooting was related to road rage.