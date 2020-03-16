School Closings:Multiple Districts Have Closed Schools During Coronavirus Outbreak
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with star wide receiver Amari Cooper on a five-year, $100 million deal.

That keeps the four-time Pro Bowl receiver in Dallas through the 2024 season, a source tells CBS Sports — Adam Schefter of ESPN, first to report.

Signing Cooper was paramount after being forced to apply the exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott before the NFL tag deadline, CBS Sports reported late Monday night.

Earlier in the day the Cowboys placed the  exclusive franchise tag on Prescott, which secures the 26-year-old’s rights and prevents another team from negotiating with him.

