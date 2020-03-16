Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting today Fort Worth-based American Airlines is suspending nearly all long-haul international flights as travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak become more strict.
The airline says it will suspend 75% of its long-haul international flights through at least May 6 — the changes will result in the airline parking nearly its entire widebody fleet.
The announcement came hours after the the White House announced new travel restrictions on travel to and from Europe — including travelers in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
As it stands American Airlines anticipates its domestic capacity in April will be reduced by 20% on a year-over-year basis with domestic capacity for the month of May reduced by 30%.