SEATTLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Both Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks are closing their in-store seating areas and moving to a to-go model for all stores in the U.S. over concerns about the new coronavirus.
In an effort to limit person-to-person contact, Chick-Fil-A says it will temporarily close dining rooms in its 2,400 restaurants. Some restaurants will stull offer takeout, curbside delivery and accept mobile orders, but the locations will vary.
Coffee giant Starbucks said Sunday it is also closing seating in its cafes and patio areas, but customers can still order at the counter, at drive-thru windows or on the Starbucks app.
The company will also temporary close stores in what it calls “high social-gathering locations,” such as malls and university campuses, and it will close stores or reduce hours in areas where there are clusters of COVID-19 cases.
