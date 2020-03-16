WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Southwestern Assemblies Of God University Men’s Basketball Team have been the talk of Waxahachie.

The Lions (25 -7, 13 -7) beat the odds by beating two nationally ranked opponents, on their way to clinching the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Championship.

SAGU Forward, Darian Davis said it was an enjoyable moment, “As the game went on we started to have so much fun. It felt like a huge relief to be able to go out there and let loose.”

Monday, Davis and the Lions were scheduled to take a 10-hour bus ride to Kansas City, to prepare to play in front of thousands of fans during The NAIA National Championship Tournament.

Instead they remained on campus, playing pick up basketball in front of no one. Like so many other sporting events, the national tournament was canceled due to coronavirus pandemic. The team says it is heartbroken over losing the opportunity to deliver SAGU its first ever men’s national title.

“I was sick,” Davis said. “I couldn’t believe it. It felt like a TV show, like a joke. I’m still in disbelief.”

Teammate Joshua Kashila, was equally as disappointed. “We just beat the number one team in the nation so our confidence was super high. So yeah, we were hurt and devastated.”

“There’s always that thought in the back of your head, what could have been? Could we have gotten it done?” said Lions Head Coach, Delton Deal. “I believe we would have had a chance to make some noise.”

The Lions’ season ended before it should have, but the team insists the bonds and the friendships built during their magical 2020 campaign are just beginning.

“I’ve been playing basketball all my life,” Davis said. “I can truly say this team is a real family. These are my real brothers.”