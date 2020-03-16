St. Patrick’s Day is going to look a lot different this year because of coronavirus.
Bars, restaurants, and clubs are being ordered to close early or restrict occupancy around the country to prevent the spread of disease and that means the streets will be filled with far less people decked out in shamrocks than in years past.
To keep the party going, here are five delicious St. Patrick’s Day drink recipes that can be made from the comfort and safety of home.
Boozy Shamrock Shake
Ingredients
- 4 cups Vanilla Ice Cream
- 1/4 cup Milk
- 2 oz Creme de Menthe
- 2 oz Vanilla Vodka
- Green Food Coloring
- Whipped cream
- Cherries (optional)
Directions
- In a blender combine the vanilla ice cream, milk, Creme de Menthe, vanilla vodka and food coloring.
- Blend until smooth and creamy.
- Pour into glasses.
- Top with whip cream and a cherry to garnish.
Pot of Gold
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz Vodka
- 1.5 oz Baileys
- Splash of Kahlua
- Splash of Milk
- Whip Cream
- Lucky Charm Marshmallows
Directions
- In a cocktail shaker combine the vodka, Baileys, Kahlua, milk and shake.
- Pour the cocktail into a rocks glass over ice.
- Top with whip cream.
- Garnish with Lucky Charms Marshmallows.
Sparkling Shamrock
Ingredients
- Champagne
- Midori Melon Liqueur
- Sugar
- Green food coloring
Directions
- In a small bowl, combine the sugar and a few drops of green food coloring. Mix to combine until the sugar turns green.
- Take a champagne flute and wet the rim of the glass.
- Dip the rim into the green sugar to line the glass.
- Fill up 3/4 of the glass with champagne.
- Add a shot of Midori Melon Liqueur.
- Serve and Enjoy.
The Irish Mule
Ingredients
- 2 ounces Jameson Whiskey
- 6 ounces ginger beer (or more!)
- juice of half a lime (about 1 ounce)
- lime slices (optional, for garnish)
- mint sprig (optional, for garnish)
Directions
- In a copper mug, pour in whiskey and lime juice over ice.
- Next, top the mug with ginger beer.
- Stir to mix.
- Garnish with a slice lime and mint sprig.
Green Beer
Ingredients
- Pilsner Beer
- green food coloring
Directions
- Add two to three drops of green food coloring to a pint glass
- Pour the beer into the glass at a 45-degree angle away from you for best results.
- Serve and enjoy!