



FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The ransomware attack on Fort Worth ISD’s computer system from earlier this month should have little to no impact on online learning for students while out of school due to the coronavirus, according to school officials.

Most of the online curriculum the district will be encouraging students to use comes from outside vendors FWISD has contracted with.

These online guides will be posted on the district’s website early this week.

The FWISD technology department has been working around the clock for the past two weeks to access and rebuild what was lost in the cyber attack.

As of Friday, district employees could use their email for the first time since the attack.

All teachers are being required to reset their passwords.

The district also now has access to its financial system for billing and payroll.

A district spokesperson said all employees will be paid on time.

However, several of the school district’s drives are still unavailable as a result of the attack.

