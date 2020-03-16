TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County resident who traveled out of state has tested positive for COVID-19, making it the fifth case for the county.
He/she developed symptoms after returning home and was later tested positive for the disease.
“This fifth case has been isolated at home after developing symptoms,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “Because of HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are not allowed to provide any specific details about this patient.”
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. United States has now over 4000 reported cases of COVID-19.
Here are the Tarrant County cities with confirmed COVID-19 cases:
- Arlington-1
- Benbrook – 1
- Southlake – 2
- White Settlement- 1
“We are releasing this additional information so that these communities and others across Tarrant County will be mindful of basic preventive measures to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses,” Taneja said.
These include:
The CDC recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve
Bizrecorder is paying $53 Per day.I just got paid $859 in my previous month.Start Getting More money
Copy Here………>> http://Www.BIZRECORDER.com۵
Please Remove ( ۵ ) when copy url