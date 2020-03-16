PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Minnie’s Food Pantry is experiencing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with a 20% increase in clientele.
The non-profit typically sees an average of 5,000 people a month. But that number is rising due to small businesses experiencing less and less clientele, school closures and stores running out of basic necessities and vital food components.
Aside from the increase in families needing assistance, volunteer groups are canceling in support of social distancing and many companies are no longer supporting offsite activities to protect the health of their staff.
Donations are dwindling for the organization as stores don’t have a surplus to provide as they did before. Additionally, majority of food drives were hosted by corporations and service groups who are no longer gathering, also in support of social distancing and healthy safety efforts.
A spokesperson for Minnie’s said their shelves are going bare. With no food drives and minimal donations combined with an increase in families served, the outgoing far exceeds the incoming.
The food pantry will remain open but only as long as shelves remain full.
Minnie’s Food Pantry is open to serve Wednesday-Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
