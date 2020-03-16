DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver Amari Cooper have failed to come to an agreement before the NFL’s legal tampering period started, and Cooper will become a free agent.

The #Cowboys won’t have a deal for WR Amari Cooper by the time the tampering window opens, but they’ve had talks and obviously want to bring him back. Those talks will continue. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the team is still in talks with Cooper and would like the bring him back. Cooper has said many times this offseason that he would like to remain on the Dallas Cowboys, however, that will be put to the test now that other teams will be able to offer him a contract. His camp is still in talks with the Cowboys.

Jane Slater is reporting that those talks are good, but are being held up by a “little bit of everything”.

On WR Amari Cooper my source tells me the two sides are talking. “Good talks” what’s the hold up? “Still a little bit of everything” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 16, 2020

The Cowboys were criticized by pundits when they gave Oakland a first-round pick for Cooper midway through the 2018 season, however, that move has proved to be a good one. Since joining the Cowboys, Cooper has been one fo the NFL’s best receivers. In 25 regular-season games, he’s had 132 receptions for 1914 yards and 14 touchdowns. Last year Cooper set career highs in receiving, touchdowns and yards per catch.