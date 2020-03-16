Filed Under:Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys, free agency, miami dolphins, NFL, NFL Offseason

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Miami Dolphins and cornerback Byron Jones have come to terms on a contract that would make him the highest-paid corner in the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport, Jones will be paid upwards of $17 million a year.

Jones was a first-round pick by the Cowboys in 2015 and spent some time at safety before settling in at corner where he became one of the best in the league. Jones was a pivotal piece of the Dallas defense in 2018 and 2019 and was named to the pro bowl and 2nd team all-pro for his performance in 2018.

This is the second year in a row that Miami has set the bar of highest-paid corner. They gave that title to Jones’ defensive backfield teammate, Xavien Howard last year when they inked him to a five-year deal worth $76.5 million. Jones’ deal is expected to top that deal.

The Cowboys have already been shopping for Jones’ replacement. They are rumored to be interested in former Denver Broncos CB Chris Harris.

Comments

Leave a Reply