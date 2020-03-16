DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Miami Dolphins and cornerback Byron Jones have come to terms on a contract that would make him the highest-paid corner in the NFL.
According to Ian Rapoport, Jones will be paid upwards of $17 million a year.
Source: The #Dolphins are getting #Cowboys FA CB Byron Jones. A massive deal for the now highest-paid corner.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020
This deal is large. Sounds like $17M a year or more. https://t.co/GcOHaD24By
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020
Jones was a first-round pick by the Cowboys in 2015 and spent some time at safety before settling in at corner where he became one of the best in the league. Jones was a pivotal piece of the Dallas defense in 2018 and 2019 and was named to the pro bowl and 2nd team all-pro for his performance in 2018.
This is the second year in a row that Miami has set the bar of highest-paid corner. They gave that title to Jones’ defensive backfield teammate, Xavien Howard last year when they inked him to a five-year deal worth $76.5 million. Jones’ deal is expected to top that deal.
The Cowboys have already been shopping for Jones’ replacement. They are rumored to be interested in former Denver Broncos CB Chris Harris.