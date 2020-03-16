DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, Major League Baseball has pushed back opening day of the 2020 season to May.
According to a release from the MLB, opening day for the 2020 regular season will be moved back to May in accordance with CDC’s recommendations for eight-weeks of restricting events of more than 50 people.
The release also states that the league will continue to monitor the situation and update fans as decisions are made. The MLB is also committed to playing “as many games as possible” when the 2020 season does begin.
The Texas Rangers were expected to open the season in Seattle against the Mariners on March 20th with their first-ever game at Globe Life Field coming on March 31st against the Angels. No word yet on how the delay might affect the Texas Rangers schedule.