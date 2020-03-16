  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – U.S. airlines are asking the federal government for grants, loans and tax relief that could easily top $50 billion to help them recover from a sharp downturn in travel due to the new coronavirus. Airlines for America, the trade group representing the carriers, posted its request for financial help on Monday.

It is asking for $29 billion in federal grants, with $25 billion for passenger airlines and $4 billion for cargo carriers. The airlines are also seeking up to $29 billion in low-interest loans or loan guarantees, and they want federal excise taxes on fuel, cargo and airline tickets to be suspended through the end of next year.

In addition to asking the government for help, the industry saw a change from the Transportation Security Administration on Friday in regard to passengers bringing liquid hand sanitizer onto planes. The TSA tweeted that “Until further notice, passengers may bring liquid hand santizer containers up to 12 oz in their carry-on bags. Allow time for these larger containers to be screened separately, Other liquids, gels and aerosols are still limited to 3.4 oz.”

