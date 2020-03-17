Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – U.S. airlines — including Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines — are asking the federal government for grants, loans and tax relief that could easily top $50 billion to help them recover from a sharp downturn in travel due to the new coronavirus.
Airlines for America, the trade group representing the carriers, disclosed its request for financial help on Monday, just as more airlines around the world were announcing ever-deeper cuts in service and, in some cases, layoffs.
The trade group is asking for $29 billion in federal grants, with $25 billion for passenger airlines and $4 billion for cargo carriers.
