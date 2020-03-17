American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, coronavirus death, coronavirus prevention, Covid-19, COVID-19 Pandemic, COVID-19 Virus, DFW News, flu guide, Latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, novel coronavirus, Texas News Airlines Seek $50 Billion Coronavirus Bailout From U.S. Government – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – U.S. airlines — including Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines — are asking the federal government for grants, loans and tax relief that could easily top $50 billion to help them recover from a sharp downturn in travel due to the new coronavirus.

Airplane takes off from Dallas Love Field Airport. (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Airlines for America, the trade group representing the carriers, disclosed its request for financial help on Monday, just as more airlines around the world were announcing ever-deeper cuts in service and, in some cases, layoffs.

The trade group is asking for $29 billion in federal grants, with $25 billion for passenger airlines and $4 billion for cargo carriers.

