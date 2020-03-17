



One person in Texas is stepping up in an effort to help a locally-owned restaurant that is one of many that will be affected by restrictions across the state on dine-in areas, bars, nightclubs and more.

As a way to stop the potential spread of coronavirus, Harris County decided to impose guidelines that will shut down places like the dine-in areas of restaurants. Restaurants will only be allowed to perform takeout orders or delivery services and drive-thru if they have it.

These restrictions, which are also in North Texas, are expected to be a massive blow to locally-owned and small businesses as they will struggle to see customers who are already being told to avoid crowded areas and to practice social distancing.

However, KTRK reports an anonymous customer at Irma’s Southwest restaurant in Houston Monday decided help out the locally-owned business in a big way — by leaving a $9,400 tip.

According to the restaurant, the person wrote, “Hold tip to pay you guys over the next few weeks.”

The restaurant said it will split the tip evenly among its workers.

“This is beyond. I mean, I don’t even have words for it. It doesn’t surprise me because they’re so kind, generous people. Always have been,” said Janet Montez, assistant general manager for Irma’s Southwest.

“We have to let our staff know that we may be off of work for 15 to 30 days. But the gift we got today should help soften the blow,” said Luis Galvan, owner of the restaurant.

