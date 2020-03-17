ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in North Texas on Tuesday.

Tarrant County Public Health said a senior adult who died on Sunday, March 15 has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The person was a resident of the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington.

Information about the person’s residence is being released because the facility provides housing to retired persons and senior citizens who are most vulnerable to the effects of severe illnesses.

Tarrant County Public Health said teams will work closely with the Retirement Center administration to assess the other residents and staff.

Tarrant County is investigating for the possible source of the infection and determining who the patient may have come into contact with while he was ill, so that any close contacts can be appropriately isolated, monitored for symptoms and tested as needed, the agency said in a news release Tuesday night.

“On behalf of Tarrant County Public Health, I want to express our deepest sympathy to the family of this person,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. United States has now more than 4,600 reported cases of COVID-19.

“We want residents of Tarrant County to continue to be mindful of basic preventive measures to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses,” Taneja said.

These include:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick. If you experience difficulty breathing, or persistent fever, call your primary care provider.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.

Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.

The City of Arlington’s Public Health Authority is working closely with Tarrant County as well as state and federal health authorities to monitor and respond to this evolving situation.

“We are taking proactive measures and utilizing every resource available to us to help protect public health and prevent the spread of this disease in our community,” said Dr. Cynthia A. Simmons, Arlington’s public health authority.

COVID-19 has now spread to more than 100 countries.