PLANO, Texas – (CBSDFW.COM) – JCPenney has reduced store hours to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and Nordstrom is closing its more than 360 stores in the country temporarily.
Starting today, JCPenney will have the following hours:
Monday – Saturday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Our focus remains on the safety and well-being of our associates and customers,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney. “With the effects of the coronavirus outbreak being felt more each day, we want to do everything we can to prevent the spread of this virus and keep our associates, customers, and communities safe.”
Nordstrom will provide store employees with pay and benefits during the two-week closure.
“We realize the impact a closure can have on our store employees, and this is not a decision we made lightly. We want to take care of them as best we can,” the company stated.
Customers can still shop online for both stores.