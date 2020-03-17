Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – The coronavirus pandemic has spread to more than 120 countries around the globe. The virus is typically spread through droplets in the air when an infected person sneezes or coughs, however, asymptomatic individuals are also able to transmit the infection.
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – The coronavirus pandemic has spread to more than 120 countries around the globe. The virus is typically spread through droplets in the air when an infected person sneezes or coughs, however, asymptomatic individuals are also able to transmit the infection.
Scientists, who are in a race to find a vaccine and treatment for the virus, have also revealed the deadly virus can live on surfaces for up to three days.
While the world has been constantly reminded to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, the Centers for Disease Control is also advising cleaning “high-touch” surfaces everyday.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊