FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Fort Worth is the latest major Texas city to impose tighter restrictions on public spaces and buildings in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.
Mayor Betsy Price made the announcement Tuesday via a Facebook press conference.
“We are urging everybody to take personal responsibility,” she said.
All bars and restaurants will move to carry out or delivery within the next 24 hours.
Price also reminded people to use social distancing when food shopping.
“We are encouraging our grocery stores to become more diligent on social distancing,” said Price.
Code and fire inspection staff are already talking to local businesses in making sure people get inline with the new restrictions.