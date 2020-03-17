DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The number of cases of coronavirus in Dallas County is expected to continue growing as more testing is becoming available. Today, the county reported nine additional positive cases, bringing the total to 28.

Officials said the nine new cases are: Two women in their 20s, one man in his 30s, one man and one woman in their 40s, two women in their 50s, one man in his 60s and one woman in her 70s. Eight of these patients are Dallas residents while one is from Irving.

According to officials, five of those patients are in the hospital, with three in critical care units. The four others are self-isolated at their homes.

Officials said five of the new cases are “likely from local community spread” because there is currently no known source or travel risk factor. Three other patients are close contacts of another confirmed case of COVID-19, officials said. One of the cases is related to international travel.

“As we have warned you, the testing data is well behind the situation on the ground. Today, we have five new cases of likely community spread. It is imperative that you exercise sound decision making in your personal responsibility decisions,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “We must replace selfishness with sacrifice if we are to protect our seniors and most vulnerable amongst us.”

The number of cases reported in Dallas County is now at 28. Four of those cases are from out-of-county residents.

It was on Monday that Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced that city will close down dine-in areas of restaurants, bars, night clubs and more as a way to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus, especially due to the evidence of community spread.

“As of right now, Dallas has the most aggressive rules for minimizing and slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Johnson said Monday. “While most cases are mild, what we have seen worldwide is that it can be more lethal than the flu.”