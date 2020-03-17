NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While the spread of COVID-19 forces many businesses to close their doors, turning away customers and employees, some companies are hiring to keep up with demand during the outbreak.
“If somebody is temporarily out of work, we would like to offer them a job,” said Christy Lara, Director of Public Relations for Albertsons and Tom Thumb stores. Lara says the company wants to fill roughly 30 positions at all 98 stores across North Texas.
Albertsons Companies is implementing new ways to shop at many locations across the metroplex. Drive-up-and-go options available at stores provide new positions for jobseekers. Lara says positions available include e-commerce jobs, in-store shoppers to fill e-commerce orders, and delivery driving positions which do not require a CDL.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources
“We are working hard to keep up with that demand and increase in that area. So we have an immediate demand for order-pickers and drivers,” said Lara.
Todd Haddock, President of AHI Facility Services, a janitorial company based in North Texas, says his business needs workers to help disinfect are buildings.
“It’s been chaotic,” Haddocks tells CBS 11 News. “We need as many people as we can get during this traumatic time.”
Most businesses hiring say they need full-time, part-time, temporary, and permanent positions right now.
WHERE TO FIND WORK
- TOM THUMB/ALBERTSONS–Stores are looking for approximately 30 additional workers for all 98 locations across the metroplex. Positions available include stocking, front end, delivery, e-commerce pickers, delivery drivers for e-commerce. You can apply online or in-store by speaking with a store director.
- AMAZON–Nationally hiring 100,00 new roles in fulfillment centers and in its delivery network. The company is also increasing hourly pay for United States workers by $2/hour.
- TARGET–9000 jobs are currently listed nationally. The job site lists round 230 jobs for the greater DFW area.
- KROGER–More than 6800 hundred jobs are listed on the job site nationally. Right now there are around 240 in the greater DFW area.
- AHI FACILITY SERVICES–AHI is looking for people to fill janitorial roles. The company cleans several businesses in North Texas and beyond.
- 2020 CENSUS–According to a United States Census Bureau spokesperson, the government is still looking for people to apply to fill temporary census positions.