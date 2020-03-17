DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have been discussing the new contract for the 26-year-old quarterback since last NFL offseason and yesterday the team placed the franchise tag on Prescott after no agreement had been reached. According to reports, the disagreement is not over the dollar value of the contract, but over the year length of the contract.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen is reporting that the Cowboys would like to lock Prescott up for the next five-years, however, Prescott and his representation would only like a four-year deal.

The @dallascowboys don’t believe there is disrespect aspect to decision to place tag on Dak Prescott. Team sources insist again they have offered Dak more than Wentz & Goff.

Difference has been length – team wanted 5 yr extension and Dak wanted 4 yr. Dak still hanging tough . — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 17, 2020

Mortensen is also reporting that the deal the Cowboys put on the table is for more than Prescott’s 2016 draftmates Carson Wentz and Jared Goff.

The shorter deal would allow for Prescott to cash in on a new contract extension after the NFL strikes a new television network deal. The current deals are set to expire in 2022. The new deals are expected to be bigger than the current ones after last week’s CBA agreement that allows for an additional Playoff team and additional regular-season game. Bigger tv deals mean the salary cap could increase significantly in 2023 which would line-up with Prescott needing a new contract.

Prescott will earn $33 million if he plays under the tag in 2020, and the team will have until July 15th to sign him to a long term deal. If no deal can be reached Prescott will have to play the 2020 season under the tag or sit out.

Although the team didn’t make a playoff appearance in 2019, it was Prescott’s most successful since entering the NFL throwing for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions for a 99.7 passer rating. The team finished 8-8 for a second-place finish in the NFC East. The Cowboys have gone 40-24 in games Prescott has been under center winning two NFC East titles in that span.

Cowboy fans are hoping for a resolution for the situation soon and that Prescott and the team avoid a holdout situation.