DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County has joined the other three major counties in North Texas in issuing a disaster declaration to combat the outbreak of coronavirus.
The declaration will allow the county to establish protective and preventive measures throughout the area. This includes recommending that residents cancel or postpone events and large gatherings, specifically ones with 50 or more people.
It is also recommended that high-risk residents such as senior citizens or those with underlying health conditions stay away from gatherings of more than 10 people.
Denton County Commissioners on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, approved a Disaster Declaration effective immediately. Commissioners Court also issued social distancing recommendations. At this time, public gatherings of any type should be limited to 50 people or fewer. pic.twitter.com/G6rm2blBqk
— Denton County, Texas (@DentonCountyTX) March 17, 2020
The four major North Texas counties of Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant have all issued these types of declaration to implore the public to adhere to preventive guidelines in order to mitigate the spread.
Denton County reported its first positive case of coronavirus on Sunday and remains the lowest compared to the other counties. Officials said this first patient had recently traveled and is living temporarily at a home in the town of Double Oak.