



Fort Worth Animal Care and Control is issuing an emergency all-call for animal fosters who can help.

Shelter officials say a decline in adoptions and fosters because of minimized foot traffic coupled with surrendering of pets all linked to COVID-19 fears have created a backlog of animals at their facility and they need to move them out.

The influx involves dogs and the shelter is trying to avoid having to conduct mass euthanizing in order to make room for incoming dogs.

FWACC, Superintendent Tony Hiller says if it came to that, they would begin with aggressive dogs.

“We just need your help. We want to save the animals,” he said.

Hiller says in order to help with their current situation, the shelter is starting online adoptions, and will deliver the animals to their new homes if needed.

In addition, they are giving out free resources like dog food so financially compromised pet owners can hang on to their pets instead of surrendering them.

He is hoping people will step up to help so they can avoid putting dogs down.

“What that does is it will get the animals out of the shelter until hopefully we weather the virus, because we are trying to save the animals lives,” said Hiller.

If you are interested in adopting or emergency fostering an animal click here.