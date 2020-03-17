Comments
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott’s office announced Tuesday night, the Governor will be in Arlington Wednesday to hold a news conference one day after Tarrant County confirmed a coronavirus-related death at an Arlington nursing home.
Gov. Abbott will be joined by Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd.
It will take place at noon,
At this point there are no details on potential additional cases of coronavirus at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington.
Tarrant County Public Health said a senior adult who died on Sunday, March 15 has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
Tarrant County Public Health said teams will work closely with the Retirement Center administration to assess the other residents and staff.