TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County’s sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 is a health care worker, who was working with sick patients, according to the county public health director.
It’s not clear exactly how the infected person contracted the virus, leading Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja to call Tuesday a “significant” day related to the spread of the illness. However, Taneja referred to it as a case of local transmission, and still a step away from generalized community spread.
Taneja revealed the new development in an update to Tarrant County commissioners in their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
She also said the county was running short of control samples of the virus from federal sources, needed for testing. While it is likely, Taneja said, that private labs had done thousands of tests in the county, the public lab was limiting its tests to textbook definition cases because of the short supplies.
While urging residents to limit their contacts socially, commissioners did not take action to expand occupancy limits put in place by Fort Worth that started Tuesday morning.
The county was expected to extend a disaster declaration another 90 days, out to mid-June.