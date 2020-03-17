



— Some of the biggest entertainment draws from North Texas are closing their doors as they heed to mass gathering restrictions during the coronavirus crisis.

Tribal leaders across Oklahoma have announced plans to shut down casinos, including the Chickasaw Nation’s massive WinStar World Casino and Resort, which — sitting just across the Red River — draws tourists from the Dallas area.

At least 10 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to the state Department of Health. Positive tests have been reported in Canadian, Cleveland, Jackson, Kay, Oklahoma, Payne and Tulsa counties, and health officials said there is evidence of community spread, which is when health officials aren’t sure how or where a person became infected.

Schools across Oklahoma are also shuttering their doors until at least April 6. “It is critical that we do everything in our power to protect the health of our kids, their families, educators and all vulnerable populations,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

Legislative leaders said they would limit access to the State Capitol in Oklahoma City to elected officials, essential state workers and journalists

While the vast majority of people who contract the virus recover within weeks. It causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but it can lead to more severe illness, including pneumonia, for some patients, especially older adults and people with preexisting health problems.

