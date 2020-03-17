



Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten will be suiting up with a different uniform on Sundays this season. Witten and the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Vincent Bonsignore was the first to report Tuesday:

@Raiders have come to terms with TE Jason Witten — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 17, 2020

ESPN’s Todd Archer is reporting that the one-year deal could be worth up to $4.75 million in 2020:

Jason Witten intends to sign a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, ending his time with the Dallas Cowboys after 16 seasons. According to a source, Witten can make up to $4.75 million in 2020. https://t.co/l3dW52GEaw — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 17, 2020

Witten spoke in February saying that he hoped he could continue playing for the Cowboys, but realized that a return might not happen. “I want to play, I think I want to explore that. I think it’s the right role. I feel like I still have something to give,” Witten said while hosting the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award at The Star in Frisco.

Adding, “Of course, I want that to be with the Dallas Cowboys, and I always will be a Dallas Cowboy, but I also understand that might mean with all the changes, I might have to go somewhere else.”

Witten returned to the Cowboys last season following a short retirement he spent in the broadcast booth on ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’. The 37-year-old had 63 receptions for 529 yards and 4 touchdowns last season.

Jerry Jones had also expressed interest in Witten returning to the team for a 17th season at the combine. Saying he believed that Witten could contribute to the team. Adding, he will need to be comfortable in a reduced role in Mike McCarthy’s offense.

Sounds like Witten may not have been comfortable with that role. The Cowboys have invested at the tight end position this offseason, re-signing tight end Blake Jarwin to a three-year deal yesterday.

In total, Jason Witten spent 16 seasons in Dallas with 11 pro bowl appearances and 2 all-pros. He is the Cowboys all-time leading receiver with 12,977 yards.