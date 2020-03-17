DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The PGA Tour has extended its suspension of events through Sunday, May 10.

That means the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament set for May 4-10 will not be held this year and will not return to the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

The PGA Tour suspended its season on Friday, March 13 due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The AT&T Byron Nelson said in a statement:

Our top priority remains the health and safety of our community-at-large as well as the fans, volunteers, players and sponsors.

Our focus now will be on how we use this moment in time to inspire our community, and celebrate the 100 years of service of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and the children and families that are served through the non-profit programs of Momentous Institute.

The tournament will continue to work with all our partners to ensure we continue to make a positive impact within the metroplex.

On Tuesday, the Tour extended that suspension and postponed the PGA Championship for a later date this year.

The PGA Championship was scheduled to be played May 14-17.

The Byron Nelson had previously announced that this would be the final year that the tournament would be played at Trinity Forest.

The links style golf course, just south of Downtown Dallas, had been highly criticized in its first two years hosting the PGA event.