Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who drove into a 28-year-old man riding a scooter, then fled.
The victim later died from his injuries.
Police said Enrique Ortiz was was traveling north on 2600 Matilda Street on March 14 when he committed the hit-and-run.
If anyone has any information that can lead to Ortiz’s apprehension, please contact Detective J. Massey #8465, at 214-671-0012, or Detective E. Knight at 214-671-0020.
Additionally, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.