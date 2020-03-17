  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:28-Year-Old Killed, dallas police, Death, DPD. DFW News, Enrique Ortiz, fatal, Flee The Scene, Matilda Street, Scooter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who drove into a 28-year-old man riding a scooter, then fled.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Enrique Ortiz (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Police said Enrique Ortiz was was traveling north on 2600 Matilda Street on March 14 when he committed the hit-and-run.

If anyone has any information that can lead to Ortiz’s apprehension, please contact Detective J. Massey #8465, at 214-671-0012, or Detective E. Knight at 214-671-0020.

Additionally, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Comments

Leave a Reply