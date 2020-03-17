DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have lost their sack leader from the 2020 season, Robert Quinn and the Chicago Bears have agreed to a 5-year $70 million deal with $30 million fully guaranteed.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting the deal:

The #Bears are signing pass-rusher Robert Quinn to a 5-year, $70 million contract with $30 million fully guaranteed, agent Sean Kiernan from @SelectSports tells me and @TomPelissero. A new home for the former #Cowboys star after a huge year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

The Cowboys traded for Quinn last offseason in a move that sent a sixth-round pick to the Mimai Dolphins. Quinn then signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys worth $9.2 million.

Quinn sat out the first two games of the season in 2019 due to a suspension but racked up 11.5 sacks on the season, his best total since 2013. In 14 games for the Cowboys, last season Quinn lead the team in sacks, tackles for loss, and forced fumbles.

Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones had expressed interest in bringing back Quinn at the combine last month calling the 29-year-old “the real deal”. Adding that he “helped us last year.” And that the team was “hopeful” they could keep the defensive end.

Jerry Jones called Cowboys DE Robert Quinn “one of the top people — people, players and people — that I’ve ever been associated with. He’s the real deal. … He really helped us last year. So I’m hopeful that we can do something to keep him.” Contract set to expire on March 18. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 27, 2020

Quinn had also expressed interest in stay in Dallas for 2020. Telling 105.3 The Fan this January, “at first I joined a locker room full of strangers, and then they became friends and some of them became brothers. You love when things happen like that.”

Quinn will be joining a defense that gave up third-fewest points in the NFL last season, and a formidable pass rush unit featuring standout Khalil Mack.