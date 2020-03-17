DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Las Vegas Raiders are not done raiding the 2019 Dallas Cowboys roster. Shortly after signing Jason Witten, news broke that they had also signed former Cowboys defensive tackle Mailek Collins.
Vincent Bonsignore reported the story:
@Raiders have come to terms with DT Maliek Collins
— Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 17, 2020
Collins, who was a 67th overall selection by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016, started all 16 games last season and racked up four sacks with 20 total tackles. Though he has dealt with injuries in his time in Dallas Collins has started 55 of the 61 games he has appeared in with the Cowboys.
In addition to reuniting with Jason Witten, Collins will team back up with former Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. Marinelli was hired as the Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach after he services were not retained by new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.
The Raiders have had a busy day in free agency, adding Collins, Witten and former Las Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton.