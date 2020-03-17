



Sitting outside the gym she manages on Dallas’ Greenville Avenue, Priscilla Esquivel updated her online schedule to show she was cancelling her classes — all of them.

“I don’t know what my career or life is going to look like after this, how I’m going to be able to pay my bills. This is hard; that was hard,” she said.

Neighboring bars will shut down, too.

Restaurants that line the street will be limited to take-out, delivery and drive-through orders.

“Shocked. I mean, completely surprised,” said Eli Lucero, who was out Monday night with his wife and young daughter.

He and his wife were on their way to dinner when they heard the City of Dallas was ordering the new restriction in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The order will remain in effect until it’s rescinded or the disaster declaration expires.

“I can’t imagine not getting to go out for the next 4 weeks, 8 weeks, indefinitely,” said Katherine Lucero.

“It actually makes us want to enjoy the night a little bit more,” Eli Lucero said.

Both spent their day working from home and watching their 14-month-old daughter

“I feel good getting out,” Katherine Lucero said.

Eli, though, says he feels a bit guilty.

“I actually do feel like we are putting ourselves and others at risk by doing this, and it’s probably silly. We should probably be staying at home like everyone else, but there’s only so much you can do of that,” he said.

At the Old Crowe, patrons were watching television, when the news broke.

“Everybody was like, ‘Booo! Booo!'”said Brett Krieger.

He thinks the closures are an overreaction.

“I just wish everyone would calm down… and chill,” he said.

Esquivel’s gym, The Gym of Social Mechanics, is adapting.

On Monday, it set up a YouTube page and shot its first workout video, which it plans to share with members daily.

