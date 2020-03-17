DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Rolling Stones upcoming NO FILTER tour of North America is indefinitely postponed due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, the promotor announced Tuesday.
That includes a Friday, May 29 date at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
The Stones 15-date summer tour was due to begin in San Diego on May 8 and end in Atlanta on July 9.
The Rolling Stones said in a statement, “We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”
AEG Presents/Concerts West advise ticketholders to hold onto their original tickets and await further information.
Shows postponed are:
San Diego, SDCCU Stadium [May 8] | Vancouver, BC Place [May 12] | Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium [May 16] | Nashville, Nissan Stadium [May 20] | Austin, Circuit of The Americas [May 24] | Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium [May 29] | Buffalo, New Era Field [June 6] | Detroit, Ford Field [June 10] | Louisville, Cardinal Stadium [June 14] | Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium [June 19] | Pittsburgh, Heinz Field [June 23] | St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center [June 27] | Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium [July 1] | Tampa, Raymond James Stadium [July 5] | Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium [July 9]