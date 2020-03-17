School Closings:Multiple Districts Have Closed Schools During Coronavirus Outbreak
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County on Tuesday reported its sixth positive case of COVID-19, and health officials believe its the first case caused by community spread.

Officials said the new case involves a resident of Grand Prairie who was not exposed to any of the previous confirmed cases and has no travel history, leading officials to believe it was locally transmitted.

According to Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja, the patient is currently isolated at home with symptoms. The age of the person was not released.

It was on Monday that Fort Worth set up guidelines that reduces occupancy of businesses like dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms and more as a way to avoid the spread of coronavirus. This came after Dallas decided to close down these types of places rather than reduce occupancy.

Last week, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued a state of local disaster declaration. The county recommended that any community gatherings of 250 or more people should be canceled. It also recommended that events of any size where people would be in close contact with each other should be canceled or postponed, as well.

