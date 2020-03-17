



— A Texas man who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, becoming the state’s first coronavirus-related death.

The Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center said in a news release that a male patient in his late 90s, who had symptoms consistent with the virus, died Sunday evening. Officials say the patient was a resident of Matagorda County — about 90 miles southwest of Houston.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family,” the statement said.

The Houston Department of Health and Human Services notified hospital officials of a positive COVID-19 test result that may be linked to the earlier positive case in Matagorda County. Medical leaders say the state has launched an extensive investigation into the case.

The positive cases come as Dallas and Houston closed bars and clubs, standardized tests for more than 3 million public schoolchildren were canceled and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday told the public to brace for a surge in coronavirus cases as the outbreak continued to dramatically reshape life in Texas.

“We are at a pivot point in the trajectory of the virus. History will say that we prioritized human life,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the top county official in Houston. “It will say that if we erred, we erred on the side of action.”

There are also warnings the number of COVID-19 cases would skyrocket as Texas races toward a goal of testing 10,000 people by the end of this week.

On Monday, it was Dallas and Houston taking the biggest actions yet, limiting restaurants to take-out or delivery service and putting new restrictions on other parts of daily life. Dallas officials prohibited community gatherings of more than 50 people and and ordered gyms and theaters shut for seven days.

In Houston, restaurants will be limited to takeout for 15 days. Officials said the decision was driven, in part, by still seeing large crowds of people this past weekend in the nation’s fourth-largest city.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with preexisting health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones may take three to six weeks to get well.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)