NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple school districts in North Texas say they will pay employees while schools are closed and events are cancelled indefinitely due to coronavirus.

Dallas ISD tweeted, Tuesday afternoon, “Pending board approval for an Extended Emergency Leave in response to the coronavirus, ALL active Dallas ISD employees–both hourly and salary workers–will get their normal compensation with no deductions to their PTO while schools are closed.”

The Cedar Hill Board of Trustees voted 6-0 at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting to guarantee payment to all employees – salaried, hourly and auxiliary – during the school closure.

“I applaud the Board for approving this resolution,”Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “This will allow us to ensure all of our employees receive a paycheck to take care of their families.”

Cedar Hill ISD Board President Cheryl Wesley said the decision was a simple one made with the District’s employees’ well-being in mind.

“With the Coronavirus Pandemic affecting our employees in several ways, the resolution that the Board approved tonightensures that this is one less concern that our teachers and staff need to have during this time,”Wesley said.

Teachers will continue to work with scholars via Flex Learning, where students can learn from home via online lessons.

Students will have the opportunity for free breakfast and lunch during the week.