AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – State officials are closing public access to the Texas Capitol beginning Wednesday in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
State agency personnel with proper identification, elected officials and their staff will still have access to the building though.
The move follows a directive on Sunday to cancel public events and guided tours at the Capitol.
Beginning Wednesday, officials will close public access to the Capitol, the Capitol Visitors Center, the Texas State Cemetery and the Capitol Visitors Parking Garage. The Bullock Texas State History Museum is also closed to the public.
Officials did not say when the Capitol will reopen.
“The agency will continue to monitor public health officials’ protocols for containing community transmission of the COVID-19 virus and respond accordingly,” a statement from the board said. “We regret any inconvenience this temporary disruption may cause.”