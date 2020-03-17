DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The 146th Kentucky Derby was supposed to happen May 2nd, 2020, however, Churchill Downs has announced that “the greatest two minutes in sports” will not take place until September 5th, 2020.

In a press release yesterday, the race track announced that those dates are contingent on approval by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which will discuss the matter on March 19th.

The 146th Kentucky Derby will be rescheduled from May 2, 2020 to September 5, 2020 Additional Information ⤵https://t.co/PTHT2X5Gm2 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) March 17, 2020

“Throughout the rapid development of the COVID-19 pandemic, our first priority has been how to best protect the safety and health of our guests, team members and community.” Churchill Downs Inc. CEO, Bill Carstanjen said in a statement. “As the situation evolved, we steadily made all necessary operational adjustments to provide the safest experience and environment. The most recent developments have led us to make some very difficult, but we believe, necessary decisions and our hearts are with those who have been or continue to be affected by this pandemic.”

Adding, “Our team is united in our commitment to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever and certainly the most unique in any of our lifetimes. While we are always respectful of the time-honored traditions of the Kentucky Derby, our Company’s true legacy is one of resilience, the embracing of change and unshakeable resolve.”