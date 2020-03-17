HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have issued warrants for a 20-year-old man they say shot his 12-year-old sister in the back.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours on March 16 in the 5300 block of Ira Street North.

Officers found the girl suffering from gunshot wounds in a bathroom of the house.

As officers were tending to her wounds, they realized that the suspect, James David Reeves, had fled the scene.

Witnesses told officers he fired the weapon from an adjacent bedroom when into the closet of the bedroom. Police said the projectile went through the closet wall and into the bathroom where the girl was.

She was transported to Cook Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

Detectives were in contact with Reeves in hopes he would turn himself in. But he hasn’t so warrants were issued for his arrest.

Reeves faces charges of Reckless Injury to a Child, $30,000 bond, Tampering with Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair Investigations, $15,000 bond and Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Haltom City Police Department at 817-222-7000 or dispatch at 817-281-1000.