DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County health officials announced 11 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday morning, which include more evidence of community spread.
Officials said the new cases involved: a teen, a woman in her 20s, a man and a woman in their 30s, a man in his 40s, three men and two women in their 50s and a man in his 70s.
According to officials, three of the patients are hospitalized, with one of them critical condition. The other eight are self-isolated at their homes.
Out of the 11 cases, seven are Dallas residents, one is a Coppell resident, one is a Irving resident, one is Mesquite resident, and one is Richardson resident.
Officials said three of the new cases are travel-related, three are close contacts of other confirmed cases and the other five are believed to be from “community transmission.”
On Tuesday, Dallas ISD officials confirmed that one of its students at J.L. Long Middle School had a positive case of coronavirus. Officials said the student was seen by a school nurse last Friday and was sent home. The student’s case was confirmed on Monday.
That student is currently resting at home, officials said.
Officials said students who didn’t come into close contact with the student face a low risk of infection.