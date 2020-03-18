WICHITA FALLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 64-year-old overseas traveler is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wichita Falls.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported the 64-year-old patient is a Wichita County resident who traveled to Budapest and Hungary.
Officials said he flew into the DFW Airport and then drove to Wichita Falls. However, it is unknown when his travels took place.
Upon return he developed a cough and a sore throat. He was seen by a private physician and was tested by a private laboratory.
The patient is currently being cared for at home and his movement has been restricted to their care setting only.
The only other person the patient has had contact with is their spouse, who is self-isolating from the patient and remains asymptomatic.
There are no other members in the household.
To learn more about protecting yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.