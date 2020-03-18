Comments
RED OAK, Texas (CBDFW.COM) – Several Red Oak firefighters are in quarantine as one of them awaits his coronavirus test results.
Fire Chief Ben Blanton said that one of his men started showing symptoms of illness after reporting to work. He recently traveled outside of the country, too.
Now, all eight of his co-workers on the same shift are being monitored.
None of them are symptomatic, according to Blanton but since they are the first line of defense on emergency operations, he said they have set things up to house them at city facilities until the results come back.
The department hopes to prevent any further potential contacts and also help to protect their families in doing so.