DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – After reporting just two positive case of coronavirus, Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has now confirmed three additional cases.
Officials say the latest cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) include a female Frisco resident in her 50s, a male resident of Frisco in his 20s and a Lewisville man in his 40s.
The Lewisville patient is in critical condition and is being isolated at a hospital in Denton County. Officials believe he contracted the virus locally. Dr. Matt Richardson, the director of DCPH, said, “Now that we have evidence of local transmission, it’s even more important to follow social distancing and hygiene recommendations.”
The other 2 patients are in home isolation after travel-related exposure.
Officials with DCPH say they are ‘identifying and contacting’ people who may have been exposed to the patients.
The Centers for Disease Control, along with DCPH and other health agencies recommend the following preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Stay home when you are sick