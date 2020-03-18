Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With reports the government could soon be sending checks or direct deposits to help us, the Federal Trade Commission is trying to get ahead of scammers.
The agency sent out a warning today reminding you the government will not ask you to pay anything up front
For this money. No fees. No charges.
It will not ask for your social security number, bank account or credit card.
And remember- the reports of checks are not yet a reality. Anyone that tells you this is a scammer.
