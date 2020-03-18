WATCH AT 3PM:Tarrant County News Conference On Coronavirus Emergency Declaration
FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth firefighters will look a little different now in response to the COVID-19 crisis, and they don’t want people to be startled by it.

They’re limiting exposure by sending only one crew member wearing a P100 mask and taking in as little equipment as possible to evaluate the situation.

The department said if there is any reason to believe the call is related to coronavirus, the firefighter will add a gown or Tyvek suit.

These additional steps are meant to ensure the health of both fighters and the people they help.

 

