WATCH AT 3PM:Tarrant County News Conference On Coronavirus Emergency Declaration
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference in Arlington Wednesday, one day after Tarrant County confirmed a coronavirus-related death at an Arlington nursing home.

Gov. Abbott was joined by Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd.

At this point there are no details on potential additional cases of coronavirus at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington.

Tarrant County Public Health said a senior adult who died on Sunday, March 15 has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Tarrant County Public Health said teams will work closely with the Retirement Center administration to assess the other residents and staff.

There are currently eight confirmed cases in Tarrant County.

