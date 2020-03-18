Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Heavy downpours overnight and during the early morning hours Wednesday left some North Texas streets flooded and drivers stranded.
At least 4 cars were stuck in high water — nearly covering the tires completely — along Interstate-35E in Dallas, near Manana Drive.
A CBS 11 News photographer at the scene said a wave, caused by a big rig driving nearby, hit one of the cars and moved it several feet.
Members of Dallas Fire Rescue were out before sunrise helping drivers caught in the high water. One man was stranded in a low lying area under LBJ Freeway at Park Central. Firefighters had to wade into waist deep water to rescue him from the top of his vehicle.
First-responders are again reminding drivers to avoid high water and ‘turn around, don’t drown’.