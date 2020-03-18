WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Heavy downpours overnight and during the early morning hours Wednesday left some North Texas streets flooded and drivers stranded.

At least 4 cars were stuck in high water — nearly covering the tires completely — along Interstate-35E in Dallas, near Manana Drive.

A CBS 11 News photographer at the scene said a wave, caused by a big rig driving nearby, hit one of the cars and moved it several feet.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Members of Dallas Fire Rescue were out before sunrise helping drivers caught in the high water. One man was stranded in a low lying area under LBJ Freeway at Park Central. Firefighters had to wade into waist deep water to rescue him from the top of his vehicle.

First-responders are again reminding drivers to avoid high water and ‘turn around, don’t drown’.

